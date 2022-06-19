Happy’s Zen Horoscope (19th May – 25th June) Contemplation has never looked so good. 

It’s Cancer season baby, which makes it the perfect time to reflect and embrace a little newfound softness.

Expect to feel more at home with yourself, and expect to dig a little deeper and look within to find all of the answers that you seek. Best of all, if you’ve ever needed a reason to chill out, Cancer gives you just that. Because we’ve done the first half of the year, made some big changes, and now it’s time to settle in and rest a little, so just for this month, take a restorative approach to things.

Gemini

Good week to think about any self-imposed restrictions and shake them loose baby, because the victim mentality doesn’t suit you. What does? Trusting yourself, and switching negative thoughts for positive ones.

Imma just say it lol I think people are just jealous of Geminis ability to multitask, halfway commit to something change their mind and move on with no guilt or shame about it — ☁️ (@VENUSIN3D) June 8, 2022

Cancer

Time to rethink your emotional integrity. Look to where you may have been overdoing it, and reign it in. If you’d like to create some positive change, careful, considered analysis, is a must.

When someone flirts with Aries: ok marriage

Taurus: hmmm

Gemini: nonstop Geminisplaining

Cancer: emergency room

Leo: sex asap

Virgo: anxiety

Libra: confusion

Scorpio: obsession

Sagittarius: ya ya anyway

Capricorn: obviously

Aquarius: hop on bb

Pisces: vomiting — Astro Poets (@poetastrologers) June 19, 2022

Leo

As you contemplate what lies ahead, know that you will be shedding something, kinda like that song by Machine Translations, ‘with everything new thing that you find, you have to leave something behind’. Know that it’s a solid move towards harmony across the board.

Upset a #Leo and watch as your life turns into shit without any explanation. — LEO (@Leo_Tweets) June 19, 2022

Virgo

A time to establish some boundaries, personally or professionally, so think about that. That’s it. Boundaries. Do you create some, or take some down? You’ll know which it is.

what happens when you put a virgo, a libra, and a leo together, you ask? playing minecraft. — astrology bot (@hourIyhoroscope) June 19, 2022

Libra

For the most part, it’s a green light that says GO kind of week for current projects. If a new idea pops up, take a moment to check in with your goals, does it actually need to happen right now, or can it wait?

Libra: Love can take many forms, but that pulsating, shimmering darkness in the corner of your bedroom is not one of them. — Sorrow-scopes (@Sorrowscopes) June 19, 2022

Scorpio

An inner alignment is called for, especially around planning. So take some time to digest your feelings to tap into what truly lights you up. If it means a change in direction, so be it.

Sagittarius

Embrace a bit of quiet time. Get introspective, and get down with your inner self. Especially when it comes ot making your next steps, you may find that this time is more about spiritual gain, over the material.

watch out for kangaroo babies, sagittarius. maybe it'll give you clarity — astrology bot (@hourIyhoroscope) June 18, 2022

Capricorn

If something feels off, it may be due to putting too much emphasis on money, so use this time to realign your overall spiritual well-being, and focus on what’s really important – your spiritual self.

create, capricorn. you signed up for this — astrology bot (@hourIyhoroscope) June 18, 2022

Aquarius

It’s less about the discovery phase and more about how to obtain what it is you want to do. So use this week to plan, and account for any potential challenges you may encounter along the way.

Aquarius: Spend some quality time with Mother Nature so she can remind you of how small and weak you are. — Sorrow-scopes (@Sorrowscopes) June 19, 2022

Pisces

Stay or go, hold on or let go, there may be a lot of indecision around this week, so do yourself a solid and give yourself some space to weigh up the pros and cons carefully.

Aries

You can only fool yourself for so long that everything is going okay when deep down you know that it’s not. Use this week to get real about a few things, and when you are ready, face things head-on. Trust yourself that it will steer things in the right direction.

Aries are like the Paris of people — Aries Prophet (@TheAriesProphet) June 19, 2022

Taurus

Ponder more about what success means to you because sometimes it takes more than a week to work that one out. Most importantly, remember, that staying true to your own personal brand of success increases your self-confidence. Own it, in other words.