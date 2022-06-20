WATCH: Drake’s new music video where he marries 23 women

Drake released a new music video that goes for almost 10 minutes long and shows the rapper marrying 23 women.

Falling Back is the first video to be released from Drake’s second album of the year, Honestly, Nevermind.

The music video is certainly unusual to say the least with the highly unorthodox wedding however, it also features a message at one point that says “Free YSL” to show Drake’s support of the YSL artists currently being held on racketeering charges.

The Falling Back music video stars basketball player Tristan Thompson as Drake’s best man as the rapper married 23 women at once.

The lengthy video also takes a moment toward the end to introduce each woman individually with their Instagram handles appearing on the screen. Gotta love a cheeky plug.

Watch the music video for Falling Back below.