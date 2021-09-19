Happy’s Zen Horoscope (19th September – 25th September): Embrace change

Full Moon in Pisces on the 20th, so get set to release your karma baby. This can be a time of major change, endings, and new beginnings.

As you let go of any old issues from the past, you’ll find that you are opening up the door for new experiences. Take some quality alone time to ponder, wonder and muse, so that you can reset your energy for any of the changes that you want to make.

The 22nd welcomes in Libra, and with balance being the name of the game expect everything to get an adjustment over the next few weeks. Love, romance and all things social will be at the forefront, as this timeframe sees a stronger focus on personal and professional relationships.

Old projects/hobbies that may have been neglected, will get a look in, and you may even find that you gain a new perspective on any old issues/thoughts you have, as a strong reconsideration factor also comes into play. Compromise and collaborations will help to get things over the line. Enjoy some good old-fashioned teamwork baby.

Virgo

One day at a time Virgo, one day at a time. Whilst you may be feeling the early pangs of frustration setting in – especially around any projects that you’re trying to get off the ground – know that there are still a few things that need mapping out.

Planning is still most likely in its early stages so keep at it, keep working out how long it will take, and how much it may cost. You’ll get there. Just stay grounded and present, and don’t let your emotions get the better of you this week, as it will only make the project less fun, and that would be lame.

The one time Virgo didn’t have a plan b is the one time they actually needed it. — VIRGO SUPPORT GROUP (@megmau5) September 11, 2021

Libra

There is a strong exploration feel to things, as you go about pondering your goals, asking yourself questions like, do I have everything I need? Am I even sure about this? Trust that as long as you take care of things from your end, the universe will take care of the rest.

Be mindful of poor planning this week and if you find yourself feeling a little indecisive, just action something, anything, because nonaction is not your friend. Say yes to any opportunities that arise, even the small ones, because they are like little breadcrumbs on the path that lead you straight to your goal.

Libras are you ok pic.twitter.com/chi3KeXjP5 — Astro Poets (@poetastrologers) September 14, 2021

Scorpio

Scorpio, there are times where you have to set out to be a little more strategic, so let rebalance be the name of the game this week.

You can’t do everything at once, and really, who should? So redirect your focus and attention toward the areas that need it the most, and prioritize things accordingly. Know that it’s okay to say no to some things, in order to say yes to others.

Being with a Scorpio is like smoking weed in public. Sure people will look at you funny, but deep down inside they wanna hit it too. — Scorpio Brasi (@iamsouljabrasi) September 13, 2021

Sagittarius

A big week for endings and beginnings. Closing one door to open another can have its moments and may even feel challenging, but there will be a big part of you that knows that you have to let go of the past in order to move forward.

You know what you want to manifest because you’ve already thought a great deal about it, so let this continue to be your inspiration. Now is the perfect time to act on your plans, everything has led you to this point, so keep walking baby, keep walking.

Sagittarius, Cancer, Pisces, Gemini, & Virgo placements need to be careful when ordering things online starting today until November 1st. Be sure that you double-check that your information is correct. It's also important that you prepare for possible shipping delays too. 📦✨ — ShawtyAstrology🧚🏽✨ (@shawtyastrology) September 13, 2021

Capricorn

You have a clear vision of where you want to go, and you know you need to enlist a little help to get you there. Luckily you are so charismatic, people feel naturally drawn towards helping you.

Know that anything that you take on now, with the knowledge you’ve gained from your own life experience, is all that you will need, because now is the time to express yourself, and by doing so, you will not only enrich your life but the lives of others.

Therapist: And how do you deal with those feelings?

Capricorn: I bury myself in work

Therapist: Be more specific

Capricorn: I work a lot — Astro Poets (@poetastrologers) September 11, 2021

Aquarius

This week is all about rebalancing your personal and professional life. Look to see where you are spending too much time, or not enough time so that you can adjust accordingly.

There is a big emphasis on self-employment and the kind of financial independence that working for yourself can bring. So if you feel a pull in this area, look to all of the ways that you can sustain yourself financially for the long term. You may find that you need to make some changes to accommodate certain professional priorities at this time.

Aquarius when you invite them out pic.twitter.com/NXVM1xGRvl — unhinged libra (@magstrology) September 12, 2021

Pisces

This is a good time to tie up any loose ends or any projects that need completing. In doing so, it will open up the space for something new.

A bit of reflection is vital, as you spend time looking over the past, to where it all began, to where you are now, it will help you to process what you need for the final stages. You’ll be surprised at how much you’ve achieved already, which will serve as inspiration enough to get it over the finish line.

if he doesn’t take you on a stargazing date is he really the one… — ︎ ꕥ (@pisceswrId) September 13, 2021

Aries

Transformation and sudden change is not for the weak-hearted. The only good thing about change – whether it be unexpected or just waiting to happen – is that you emerge from it stronger.

Trust that whatever is changing around you is for a reason, even if you experience moments of anxiety or stress. Appreciate that it is necessary for emotional, mental, and spiritual growth, and that truth and honesty will always bring about the positive change you need.

Aries toxic trait is leaving people on read when the conversation gets slightly boring We're not wasting our time on that — Aries Prophet (@TheAriesProphet) September 13, 2021

Taurus

There is a nice fast pace to the week ahead, filled with new locations, new experiences, and new people, this week holds it all. Any delays are over, any problems have been solved, which paves the way for smooth sailing baby.

Just as you do when you travel to a new country, embrace anything new in your life this week with open arms, and you will be rewarded with not only a sense of adventure and growth, but maybe some new friends along the way.

Taurus:Necessity is a hard nurse, but she raises strong children.. — Horoscope Roulette (@HoroscopeRoule1) September 11, 2021

Gemini

It’s a kind of cool, calm and collected week ahead. Let your intellect and sense of logic help you to navigate the way forward. If you need to make any decision, do some research, make sure you have all the facts before deciding either way.

Be sure to stay fair and balanced in your dealings with others as there may be a tendency to stay aloof whilst you explore options. When you’ve made your decisions, stay firm, and state the facts with complete conviction. Do your homework and stay terra firma baby, terra firma.

gemini and aries together are TROUBLE

the type to accidentally conjure up devil the out of pure boredom and curiosity — eric esoteric (@plutonicmoon) September 13, 2021

Cancer

Realign any imbalances, and keep things in moderation – any kind of excess has its limits, and you know this. So look to any areas that need an adjustment, whether it be food, drink, or just engaging in too many negative thought patterns, hit the stop button, and rebalance accordingly.

Look to your long term goals to align with your sense of purpose, as this will help to remind you that there are goals that you have that will bring out the best in you, and bring about the kind of fulfilment and achievement that short-lived pleasures cant.

you should post more, cancer. — astrology bot (@hourIyhoroscope) September 11, 2021

Leo

Sharing is caring, so share away. You lead a busy life making connections with others and often putting yourself out there to pursue your creative goals.

Spread the love this week, and remember that one of your strongest traits is the ability to instil others with confidence in times of need. So when the opportunity arises, remind the people in your life of their power, by providing them with the self-assurance and belief that they can achieve anything they want to.