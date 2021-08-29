Happy’s Zen Horoscope Week (29th August – 4th September) – It’s what’s on the inside

The 1st of September brings the Moon in Cancer Sextile Sun in Virgo. Feel comfortable in your own skin.

Let this energy carry you through the remainder of the week because you’ll need it, as Mars in Virgo, opposite Neptune in Pisces on the 2nd of September, will be a test of strengths this week, and face any problems head-on.

There may be a desire to avoid any problems that come up, but would only serve to delay, rather than anything, phrase for the week ahead, the earlier the better.

Virgo

It takes two to tango, and never more so than this week. Partnerships of all kinds are in the stars this week, romance, friendship, business, whatever the case may be, it’s a good time to team up.

Although some of these connections may be in the early stages there’s a high level of mutual respect and regard for what the other brings to the table. Keep nurturing these aspects, because chances are it will carry you far through into the future.

Earth placements love Virgo season cause its boring😍 — mélanie (@earthdombaby) August 24, 2021

Libra

The wisdom of time and experience has brought you here, and although there is a financial opportunity around, you may find yourself feeling hesitant.

If you find yourself questioning the timing of it all, don’t move forward until you are clear. Potential setbacks may come in the form of retraction without warning, such is the nature of these Covid times.

Libra: Autumn is the best season for fashion & it’s also Libra season

Friend: Most people just say fall

Libra: Well I say autumn — Astro Poets (@poetastrologers) August 20, 2021

Scorpio

Multiple priorities may get the better of you this week. So lest you find yourself at a disadvantage, manage your time as efficiently as you can with the use of a diary or daily planner.

And if you find along the way that priorities shift and change, that’s okay, bend a little, and swap tasks around if it helps. Because sometimes you have to take a hit in one area, to give time to another.

Advice wise, stay present in the moment, and you’ll be more open to accommodating change here or there if needed.

My mama taught me right.

I did wrong on my own. — Scorpio Brasi (@iamsouljabrasi) August 24, 2021

Sagittarius

A great week to pause and reflect. Take time out to recharge before you move on to the next thing. Put down your phone, power down your computer, and take a break.

The kind of break that you don’t often get the chance to catch, outside somewhere quiet, under a tree, just sitting somewhere and watching people pass by. A takeaway coffee at your local park will also nicely suffice. Just make sure you do it.

Gemini pisses you off on purpose Sagittarius pisses you off with purpose — Astrology Vibez (@AstrologyVibez) August 23, 2021

Capricorn

You are close to finishing up a project, a job, whatever it may be, before you get carried away with thoughts of what’s coming up next, give yourself a moment and give gratitude and thanks for all that has come to pass.

Go out of your way to seek personal closure. Don’t slack off near the end, and definitely don’t take any shortcuts.

Because sometimes you can do more harm than good if you don’t allow yourself proper closure as you move from one thing to the next without a meaningful reflective break in between.

I’m a Capricorn so respect is mandatory. — Capricorn Goddess 🛸 (@thecapgoddess) August 23, 2021

Aquarius

Raising your self-awareness is a beautiful gift, for yourself and for those around you. And you feel to know that you need to up your game, and in what areas. So this is a great week to realign your goals with your higher sense of purpose.

Look to see what you can do to increase self-discipline, self-determination, and commitment to get things done. Anything that helps to personally transform things, or to help you to wrap up any unfinished business.

Seeking to resolve issues from the past is also recommended.

Once upon a time, #Aquarius fell in love with the wrong person. — AQUARIUS Astrology (@AquariusUnite) August 21, 2021

Pisces

Take a deep breath in, hold it for four counts, and measurably exhale to a count of eight. Feel yourself settle into the very centre of your being, because this is where you get all of your energy from, kind of like a private sun.

There is tremendous energy around things, that is paving the way for something new. Chances are there is already a pull in a new direction, so take this as an opportunity to re-enter, and give it the proper energy and intent that it deserves to get the ball rolling.

Honoured the Pisces moon by doing absolutely nothing today except daydreaming <3 — 𝕾𝖊𝖓𝖘𝖎💫 (@Heauxno1currr) August 24, 2021

Aries

A great week for teamwork and participation. There are times in our lives, whether it be at work or at home, when you want to achieve something that you just can’t do alone.

You need a crew, you need a hand, so embrace it, and be grateful that you are able to receive the help you need. Working with others, for the bigger picture can have its moments, so it’s important that you do your part to your best abilities, to ensure that it all comes together beautifully.

if i wanted to hear the brutal truth i would have asked an aries or virgo.. — eric esoteric (@plutonicmoon) August 17, 2021

Taurus

What’s your personal definition of success? Chances are, what it means to you, differs from what it means to everyone else. And that is perfectly OK. It’s how it should be.

Learning to be comfortable with what success means to you will help you to make better decisions that are more aligned with who you really are, and not who others think you are, but who you know yourself to be, which will also bring about more confidence in your decision making overall.

Taurus:you will go about the day questioningly. — Horoscope Roulette (@HoroscopeRoule1) August 22, 2021

Gemini

Feeling a bit stuck between a rock and hard place? Now is the time to rethink your attitude. Because there is always something you can do to improve any situation.

The first step is acceptance. Accept that you’re feeling stuck, so that you can mentally prepare the space for new thoughts to come through. Because chances are your mind has just been caught in a loop, maybe dwelling on a little too much negativity.

So time for a shift, take a deep breath, and turn a negative into a positive, take back your power, and be accountable for any changes that you want to make, and make them.

geminis are the kings and queens of receipts.. they’ll remember something you forgot you said ten years ago.. do not go there with a gemini — eric esoteric (@plutonicmoon) August 20, 2021

Cancer

There are always a lot of great signs to show you that you are on the right path, so look to any synchronicities, and signs from the universe along the way. Follow where these things lead, especially if it feels positive and spontaneous.

This is also a nice week for surprises, these may come in the form of sweet nothings from loved ones, messages of births and similar family news and good news and offers on the professional font. Whatever the situation, it’s bound to be great, so enjoy it.

Cancer: A ghost from your past will visit you this week, but literally just to get its sweater back, don’t overthink it. — Sorrow-scopes (@Sorrowscopes) August 22, 2021

Leo

Structure and logic the order of the day. This week you may need a little checklist to help you though, no doubt there is a long list of things you want to achieve and by all means administering a little stricter than usual structure to your day will make all the difference.

Chances are things have been pretty relaxed lately. And now with Leo season just behind you, you can now roll up your more practical sleeves, and get back to work. Keep your emotions in check, and move forward with conviction. Logic and intellect are all that are needed this week.

Advice: stay fair and impartial when dealing with others this week, especially around any contentious subject matters.