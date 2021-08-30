Kanye West says latest album ‘Donda’ was released without his permission

After multiple delays, Kanye West’s tenth studio album ‘Donda’ has finally been released, but it’s not all roses for the rapper.

West posted a statement on Instagram, claiming that his 10th studio album was released without his permission.

Despite the controversy, fans of the 44-year-old Stronger rapper are celebrating the unexpected drop, as new Yeezy music comes after weeks of listening parties and contentious moments.

The album (named after West’s late mother) is a follow up to West’s 2019 gospel album, Jesus Is King. Donda sees West combine hip hop with gospel and pop to create its 26-song track list (excluding its opening Donda Chant).

It’s atmospheric and dark, with West and his many collaborators tackling their songs with gusto.

Hip hop and R&B’s finest acts – Kid Cudi, Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Young Thug, the Lox, Jay-Z and more – join West on the album. Music producers Swizz Beatz, 88-Keys and Jeff Bhasker are a handful of the producers who worked on Donda.

But outside of fans’ excitement and media buzz, Donda‘s arrival has been shrouded in controversial pop culture moments.

Taking to Instagram, West accused Universal Music Group (the owner of his label/distributor, Def Jam Recordings) of releasing the album without his approval and for removing one of its songs, Jail 2.

“Universal put my album out without my approval and they blocked Jail 2 from being on the album,” the rapper wrote in his post. As of now, neither body has spoken out on West’s claims.

universal was like ” quick kanye sleepin drop donda ” pic.twitter.com/3ULVju6Joi — Malik 🩸 (@MalikGotHoes) August 29, 2021

While West may be irritated with the sudden turn of events, his fans certainly are not.

“Thx to them … it was either tht or never,” one fan commented with laughing/crying emojis. Others agreed with another person stating: “[T]oo late Kanye its my fourth time listening [to] it.”

“[T]hey had enough of your cap bro,” another fan posted, garnering over 30,000 likes.

DONDA’S GOING DOWN AS A CLASSIC — SHREK KNOWS RAP (@SHREKRAP) August 29, 2021

Over the past few months, West has played the album for fans and guests to his Donda listening parties.

Footage from the events have flooded social media showing the rapper doing everything from setting himself on fire to standing beside ex-wife and reality TV star, Kim Kardashian, as she wore a wedding dress.

Perhaps the most controversial moment of the Donda events was the surprise appearances by rapper DaBaby and rock star Marilyn Manson.

As well as being featured on the track, Jail pt 2 (the song that West seemingly refers to on Instagram), both men were shown standing on the front porch of a replica of West’s childhood home – leading many to express their disbelief for the show.

“If I had to be at a party with DaBaby and Marilyn Manson, I would also set myself on fire,” one Twitter user wrote along with a video of West’s pyrotechnic display.

DaBaby and Manson have found themselves the subjects of intense public backlash after the former spouted homophobic remarks at a concert, and the latter found himself sued for sexual assault.

Donda is out now.