Kanye West’s new album, ‘Donda’ has been pushed back to August 6

by Karina Parel

Image via Highsnobiety

by Karina Parel

Kanye West’s highly anticipated tenth studio album Donda will be released on August 6 after initially slated for a July 23 release.

On July 22nd, Kanye West treated fans to a Donda listening event at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium in anticipation for his album, set to be released the next day.

Additionally, the event was streamed on Apple Music and broke the Apple Music Global Livestream record, with 3.3 million viewers tuning in to watch. This is apparently double the amount of the previous record.

Image of Kanye West at Listening party
Image via The Line of Best Fit

July 23rd came, and fans were rudely awakened to find there was no album.

This spawned hundreds of memes across Twitter, and ‘So Kanye’ began trending.

In an even weirder twist, The Times confirmed just yesterday that West is temporarily living inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where the listening party was hosted.

His team has set up a living space, a recording studio and a personal chef for West as he seeks to finally complete the delayed album.

Regardless of the strange circumstances, many fans hope that August 6th will be the last delay in the long-awaited album.

Donda is set to feature an impressive slate of rappers and collaborators such as Lil Baby, Playboi Carti, Baby Keem, Don Toliver, Pusha T, Jay-Z, Travis Scott, Roddy Ricch and Lil Durk.

Based on what was heard in the listening party, the album includes several references to Kanye’s impending divorce from Kim Kardashian.

The album is allegedly similar to his 2019 record Jesus is King, and will also have prominent religious influence.

