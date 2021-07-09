How hemp can improve your memory, health, and focus

13 Seeds researched the benefits of hemp seeds for 10 years. Now they’re improving the minds and bodies of families all around Oz.

Hemp is one of the most under-utilised resources at our disposal right now. Not only is hemp a sustainable and durable fashion fabric, but hemp seeds also have nutritional and medicinal qualities.

Australian family-owned brand 13 Seeds Hemp Farm was born out of a need to cure their son’s psoriasis. Bountiful research led them to hemp seeds and their many benefits. Now, 13 Seeds are making hemp products readily available to try for yourself.

What does hemp do?

You might be asking yourself why hemp is so special. Here’s the secret; 13 Seeds discovered that hemp seeds are naturally rich in Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids, which are vital for nutritional and mental health.

These acids can assist in easing numerous health problems, such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, autoimmune conditions, inflammatory skin conditions, high blood pressure, and much more. Think of hemp seeds as a vegan alternative to fish oil capsules.

Since 2015, the team have been growing hemp in Tasmania, then selling their products to people all around the country. From hemp oil to hemp drinking chocolate, 13 Seeds is the one-stop-shop for anything hemp right now.

Where can I get it?

