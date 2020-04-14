Henry Alexander’s new single ‘Trouble Maker’ belongs in a stadium

Henry Alexander is a brand new songwriter out of Melbourne coming at you today with his boisterous new single Trouble Maker. It’s the second tune from Alexander to date, each showcasing a fresh-faced energy and a boldness to go where his heart tells him.

At just 19 years old, Alexander is showing a musical instinct far beyond his age.

Tune into the lively pop rock tones of Henry Alexander, hitting the local scene hard with his sophomore single Trouble Maker.

Trouble Maker is packed with distinctly retro sounds, from the ’80s-laden, gated reverb snare to a funky bassline that leaves tons of room to groove. It’s a spectacular mish-mash of influences, from Joan Jett to Talking Heads.

Alexander’s impressive vocals sit front and centre of the tune, dropping wisdom with a rockstar’s bravado. “There’s just nothing I need to prove/ and I don’t need your validation,” he sings.

Trouble Maker was recorded in Sing Sing and Sunset Pig studios with Sam Swain (Kilns, Obscura Hail, RAT!Hammock) on production duties, before it was sent to Tony Espie (Missy Higgins, The Avalanches) for a mix. The result is as full-bodied as you’d expect, a single that hits with the fresh enthusiasm of a future talent.

Keep an ear out for Henry Alexander, this won’t be the last time you hear his name.

Trouble Maker is out now.