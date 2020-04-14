PREMIERE: Pipsy deliver fuzz-pop gold on new EP ‘Toronto’

We’ve been fans of Pipsy for a while now. The Melbourne outfit have spent the past number of years carving out a unique space for themselves within the world of indie-rock. They’ve developed their own sonic universe; one that spans across a series of diverse musical spaces. Rest assured, listening to a band like Pipsy is never boring… you never know what lies around the corner.

Their latest EP Toronto is a showcase of everything that makes the band great; deeply infectious vocal hooks, fuzzed-out instrumentals, and charming lyricism. If you’re not already across this band, we strongly recommend you change that.

Pipsy have returned with Toronto; a seven-track collection of fuzzy pop gems that’ll get you feeling all nostalgic for days when you could go outside.

Across the EP’s seven tracks, the band flip seamlessly between scuzzy alt-rock and airy pop. One moment you’ll be getting slapped across the head with huge, crunching guitars, and the next you’ll be floating on a cloud of sugary vocals. While, on paper, these two musical extremes may not suit one another, Pipsy rope it into one coherent sonic vision.

Tropical House Party begins with delicate, slightly menacing guitars, before building into an eruption of fuzz-pop. Strung Out is punchy from start to finish, driving home the mantra “now I’ve got to make it on my own.” Miss My Friends is a standout track, more relevant now than ever before (seriously, I really miss my friends right now).

Rosanna is one of the EP’s grungier tracks, thriving in searing riffs and brilliantly faded vocals. Toronto closes out the EP on a soft and nostalgic note, reminiscing on days when travel was an actual possibility.

Listen to the full EP above.