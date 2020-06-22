Here’s the artist people listen to most whilst having sex, according to study

A recent study conducted on Spotify users by lingerie brand Pour Moi has revealed which artist and song people like to listen to most whilst bumping uglies.

The study involved the analysis of over 300,000 Spotify songs from various playlists, and ultimately, the top spot for the artist most listened to was taken out by The Weeknd – however, there were some other *unlikely* contenders.

Have you ever wondered who the most popular artist is to get down and dirty to? Well, dear curious friend, look no further.

The majority of the songs that came out on top were from the 2010s, however, there were some contenders from the ’00s, a smattering from the ’90s, and even one hopeful from the 1600s (YAS!)

Alongside The Weeknd, the study found that the likes of Trey Songz, Usher, Drake, and Jeremih were in the top five artists most listened to. Rihanna took out sixth place – and also the top female – followed by Beyoncé, Miguel, Two Feet, and PARTYNEXTDOOR.

In terms of the most-listened-to song, The Weeknd’s Often was beaten only by Jeremih’s All The Time. Sadly, The Bad Touch by Bloodhound Gang didn’t make the list.

When it comes to self-love, The Weeknd also took out the top spot for the #1 artist to masturbate to – seems he just has that magic touch. Perhaps, it has something to do with his inclusion in the soundtrack of 50 Shades of Grey.

Other artists who ranked in the top five for masturbation music include Divinyls (obviously), Post Malone, Red Hot Chili Peppers (who did this?), and even the one-and-only 17th-century German composer, Johann Sebastian Bach (there is a god!)

The latter half of the masturbation top 10 included Drake, Kanye West, Rihanna, Lana Del Rey and most strangely, Green Day. Elsewhere, A-ha and Tears for Fears made the list.

Well, there you go. Check out the full results below.

Most Listened To Songs During Sex

All The Time – Jeremih Often – The Weeknd Earned It – The Weeknd Birthday Sex – Jeremih Neighbors Know My Name – Trey Songz Don’t – Bryson Tiller Wicked Games – The Weeknd Slow Motion – Trey Songz Pony – Ginuwine The Hills – The Weeknd (tied) Call Out My Name – The Weeknd (tied)

Most Listened To Artists During Sex

The Weeknd Trey Songz Usher Drake Jeremih Rihanna Beyoncé Miguel Two Feet PARTYNEXTDOOR

Most Listened To Songs For Solo Sex

I Touch Myself – Divinyls Sex With Me – Rihanna Love Myself – Hailee Steinfeld Call Out My Name – The Weeknd (tied) Often – The Weeknd (tied) SLOW DANCING IN THE DARK – Joji Get You (feat. Kali Uchis) – Daniel Caesar Earned It – The Weeknd Take on Me – a-ha (tied) Everybody Wants To Rule The World – Tears For Fears (tied) Under the Bridge – Red Hot Chili Peppers Feeling Myself – Nicki Minaj

Most Listened To Artists For Solo Sex