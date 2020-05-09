Hot damn, Pyjama Jam is back again!

Last month we launched a new online gig series in response to COVID-19, Pyjama Jam. Since then, we’ve held three huge virtual events, inviting some of Australia and New Zealand’s best acts to perform from their homes.

Today, we’re stoked to announce the fourth instalment of the series, another edition of Under The Covers.

Pyjama Jam is set to return on Friday, May 15th! Grab your comfiest pair of PJs and join us at 6pm AEST via Happy Mag’s Facebook page.

Just like the last event, all artists will perform a selection of their own songs and one cover of their choosing. That means you’ll be able to sing along to your favourite artist’s originals, as well as a bunch of party hits.

Joining the next party will be Private Function, Party Dozen, Emerson Snowe, Georgia Mulligan, Roy Irwin, Vast Hill, and Misty Lanes. We’ve got punk, we’ve got garage, we’ve got folk, and we’ve got noise. There’s something for everyone at Pyjama Jam.

The gig goes live at 6pm AEST on Friday, May 15th. Stay in the know by attending our Facebook event.

Lineup

Private Function

Party Dozen

Emerson Snowe

Georgia Mulligan

Roy Irwin

Vast Hill

Misty Lanes

Live on Happy Mag’s Facebook

Friday May 1st

From 6pm AEST

