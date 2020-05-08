‘Black Mirror’ creator says the world is “too bleak” right now for another season

You know the world’s turned upside-down when the creator of Black Mirror says so. Charlie Brooker, writer and creator of the popular T.V. show says the “the world is too bleak” at the moment to release another season.

Brooker says that he’s “not sure if viewers can stomach another season at the moment,” and honestly he’s probably right.

Charlie Brooker, creator of popular dark series Black Mirror will not be releasing a new season anytime soon as the state of the world is “too bleak”.

Black Mirror made its debut in 2011 and grew to fame a few years following its release. It was then officially released on Netflix. The last season (Season 5) of the science-fiction show was released in June 2019 and fans were expecting another annual release as usual. The show was due for Season 6 in the upcoming months, however, it is likely that fans may have to wait a little while.

Brooker had this to say: “I’ve been busy doing things. I don’t know what I can say about what I’m doing and not doing.”

“At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on any on of those (Black Mirror episodes). I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh.”

Memorable artists’ and actors such as Miley Cyrus and Anthony Mackie starred in the previous season, and the show has been awarded the Outstanding Television Movie Emmy for three consecutive years.

The future of Black Mirror is a little up in the air as Brooker hasn’t revealed much about the series. The series’ creator said that the future of the show is “pretty flexible”.

He added: “I don’t think there’s anything to stop us. We could do one-offs, we could do an ongoing story, we could do spin-offs.”

The entirety of Black Mirror in all its glory is available to stream on Netflix.