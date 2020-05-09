Studio Ghibli’s Toshio Suzuki teaches you how to draw an adorable Chu-Totoro

Our isolation saviours Studio Ghibli have done it again! As Japan extends their state of emergency until the end of May, former Studio Ghibli president and film producer Toshio Suzuki has uploaded some drawing tutorials of your favourite characters.

With credits on Ghibli staples such as Kiki’s Delivery Service, Spirited Away and My Neighbour Totoro, Suzuki guides you through how to make your very own Chu-Totoro – a perfect activity for your Saturday afternoon.

Decided that drawing is your isolation hobby? Well, Studio Ghibli has come to your aid, offering an adorable tutorial on how to sketch your very own Chu-Totoro.

The Chu-Totoro was the much loved companion of Mei and Satsuki, who helped them on many of their journeys. Chu literally translates to “middle”, and is not to be confused with the OG, demigod Totoro or the itty bitty chibi-Totoro.

With calligraphy brush in hand, Suzuki effortlessly whips up the whimsical creature, encouraging audiences to try their luck at drawing any number of the Studio’s iconic characters. He makes note that the eye spacing of the Totoro is the key to making the character really come to life.

“Have you all been keeping well?,” Suzuki asks audiences. “I’m going to teach you how to draw Totoro! OK?” he says in the video. “Here comes the most important part. With the eyes, draw them far apart. This is most important.”

You can catch the tutorial on the Nagoya City Board of Education’s Youtube channel, which funnily enough is the exact area where the highly-anticipated Ghibli theme park is to be built. While you’re flexing your drawing chops, you crank up some Ghibli soundtracks or flick on one of their whimsical films to accompany.