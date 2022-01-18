Need a destination for the Hottest 100 countdown? The Bank have you sorted

triple j’s Hottest 100 countdown is just around the corner, and Newtown’s Bank Hotel is hosting so you don’t have to.

What’s your favourite unspoken Aussie tradition? Sunday BBQs? Questionable tax returns? Goon on the clothesline? For me (and for a handful of you I’m sure), it’s triple j’s Hottest 100.

If you’re a Triple M’er and have no clue what we’re talking about, the Hottest 100 is Australia’s yearly countdown of the country’s favourite tunes, with an emphasis on spotlighting artists from down under. You can vote for up to ten tracks, then triple j will tally up the results and play Australia’s top 100 of the year on Jan 22nd. This time around, get amongst the action at Bank Hotel.

Bank Hotel is bound to be swarming with music lovers on the big day, so we’d recommend booking a table here to avoid disappointment. While the tunes are rocking through the house system, the shenanigans you pursue are up to you! Perhaps savour a cold one in the beer garden, order a mouth-watering Avi’s Kantini-inspired cocktail, or share a Pomegranate Spritz Jug with your crew.

As for me? I’ll be waxing elegant in the corner about the song positions, yelling absolute trite as each song gets ticked off. “Ya jokin, shoulda been higher!”

The Hottest 100 usually kicks off around midday, so to catch the full 100, be sure to get to The Bank before then. However, once the winning track has been played, don’t go anywhere! The Bank will be hosting a stack of Sydney DJs to keep the party alive and well till late.

If a last-ditch effort to host this beloved countdown sounds like a disaster waiting to happen, it probably is. Rally the mob to The Bank and make this year’s Hottest 100 one to remember. We’ll see you there!

The Hottest 100 goes down on Saturday, January 22nd from midday. Find out more about the Bank Hotel’s Listening Party here.