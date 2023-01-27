Everything we know about the hottest 100 so far

In the countdown to the hottest 100, a triple j Instagram post has hinted at 23 debuts, more Australian artists and two “massive” broken records.

According to the post, 23 acts will make their hottest 100 debut and five will join the ‘fifteen songs or over club’. 57 songs on the 2022 hottest 100 are by Australian artists, an increase from last year’s 55. Most notably, triple j hinted that at least two “massive” hottest 100 records have been broken.

triple j’s hottest 100 has been around since 1988. Initially, it allowed listeners to vote for their ‘all-time’ favourite songs. However, in 1993 its focus shifted to listeners’ favourite songs of the year. Originally held on Australia Day, the date was changed in 2017 due to the “growing dialogue around Indigenous recognition and perspectives on 26 January”.

With voting closed, all we can do is speculate as the countdown begins. Flume’s Say Nothing (ft. MAY-A) has already emerged as a fan favourite, ranking first on the prediction site 100 Warm Tunas and betting site Sportsbet.

B.O.T.A. [Baddest Of Them All] by Eliza Rose & Interplanetary Criminal is another fan favourite, currently ranked second on Sportsbet and seventh on 100 Warm Tunas. Gang of Youths’ in the wake of your leave is also predicted by the sites to rank in the top three.

The hottest 100 will kick off on Saturday, January 28th at 12pm AEDT. Though there is no official end time, the program usually lasts between six and seven hours. Listeners can tune in online, via radio or on the triple j app.