Huge video game collection worth over $50,000 discovered in Nebraska

The holy grail of sealed Nintendo and Sega games, including some rare treasures, is unearthed in a storage facility in Nebraska

Hidden deep in a storage facility in Nebraska, a video game reseller has discovered a trove of factory sealed Nintendo and Sega games. The games are a snapshot of the 80s and 90s with the collection consisting of SNES, Sega CD, Genesis, Saturn, and 3DO games.

In a video posted to YouTube, the Nebraskan game reseller Gameroom used the following description.

“When a Nebraska video game store closed in 1994, its inventory was packed up and placed in storage. 27 years later, when this video game archive is rediscovered, Gameroom went to investigate. What we discovered was unbelievable.”

Though there are some less valuable titles amongst the collection, there are definitely some diamonds in the rough.

The video finishes with the team showing off the rarest within the collection which includes Chrono Trigger, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles In Time, Final Fantasy III, and Sunset Riders; all on SNES.

According to Prize Charting, a website used to track the value of gaming collectables, the total of the games above comes to around $5,750 USD with Chrono Trigger worth around $2,400 USD alone.

The team jokes about some of the more insignificant titles found within the collection but a lot of them still go for a couple of $100 each. Too bad they didn’t find any retro accessories of any value!

The collections total value hasn’t yet been released and the team has noted that this isn’t going to happen until everything has been documented and grade. This could take the collections total value into the 10s of thousands!