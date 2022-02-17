Sofía Jirau made history as the first Victoria’s Secret model with Down syndrome

Sofía celebrated this huge milestone on Instagram, saying it’s a “dream come true”.

Sofía, a 24-year-old Puerto Rican model shared her historic news on social media.

The caption read: “One day I dreamed it, I worked on it and today it is a dream come true. I can finally tell you my big secret… I am the first Victoria’s Secret model with Down syndrome!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofía Jirau (@sofiajirau)

Thanks to all of you for always supporting me in my projects. Thanks to @victoriassecret for seeing me as a #NoLimits model and making me part of the Love Cloud Collection inclusion campaign. This is just the beginning, now it’s formed!

Inside and out there are no limits, Alavett!”

Sofía ended her statement by saying “Alavett”, which means ‘I love it’.

