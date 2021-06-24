HyperX gaming peripherals are going for as much as 50% off right now

HyperX is a tech brand known for its high-quality gaming paraphernalia, from headsets to keyboards. With EOFY in sights, now’s the time to grab a bargain.

No conversation about gaming peripherals is complete without the mention of HyperX. The sleek gaming brand has some of the most coveted tech gear in the market right now, which is why they usually hang a heavy price tag. However, Australian tech retailer MWAVE has done us a solid.

Their stocked HyperX products have had their retail prices slashed, and the pickings are bountiful. Let’s cover some of the best deals right now.

Keyboards

We recently reviewed one of HyperX’s keyboards, and safe to say, it impressed. We think their design and functionality makes it one of the best keyboards on the market, whether you pick up the compact 60% model or the full-sized one.

The Alloy Origins mechanical keyboard is currently on sale for $104 instead of $229, which is pretty wild. That’s over 50% off, so if you’ve been eyeing one off for a while, there’s never been a more savvy moment to pounce. Score the keyboard right here.

Gaming mice

There’s a reason they called the Pulsefire Haste their ‘haste’ model. Weighing in at only 59 grams, the Pulsefire Haste is one of the lightest and slickest mice ever made. The mouse is usually $89, but at the moment, you can snatch it for a cool $59 right here.

If you’re not buying into the hype around ultralight mice, you can also score a range of the brand’s popular mice for as much as 45% off .

Headsets

Last but certainly not least is the company’s wireless headsets. With 30 hours of gaming freedom, wireless charging, custom-tuned virtual surround sound and more, the Cloud Flight model is a quintessential wireless headset for serious gamers.

If you’re looking for a more immersive audio experience while gaming, you can scoop this headset up for $269, as opposed to $339 right here.

If you’re on more of a budget, the Cloud II USB headset is going for just $99 instead of $179. Snag that one here.

Check out the full MWAVE HyperX sale here.