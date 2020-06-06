If this company gets their way, anxiety patients will be dropping LSD

Following new reports that the majority of the American public supports psychedelic legalisation to some degree, a leading pharmaceutical company has approached the FDA for permission to integrate the substance into therapy practices. It is suggested that a commercial LSD trial will be run, focusing on the treatment of anxiety.

The CEO of MindMed is confident that “Project Lucy” will be approved, as the FDA have historically granted trials involving MDMA and psilocybin.

We’re one step closer to the integration of LSD into anxiety treatment, with a leading American distributer currently awaiting FDA approval for a clinical substance trial.

First developed in 1938 by Dr. Albert Hofmann, LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) has long been renowned for significant role in the discovery of the serotonin neurotransmitter system. As a result, therapists have considered the psychedelic an effective treatment for those suffering from an anxiety disorder.

In their proposed trial, MindMed recommend a high-dose LSD treatment (200 micrograms or about two conventional tabs) in order to record notable recovery patterns. As LSD is currently considered a Schedule I substance throughout the world, approval is required for these tests to be carried out.

“When the patient takes the substance, he or she is supervised by a therapist the entire time. They come to the office at 8:30 a.m., they get the drug, and then they stay until 8:30 p.m. That’s 12 hours in our facility in which they are supervised. We watch them, and we guide them through the experience,” trial co-ordinator Dr. Peter Gasser told VICE News.

Turns out that due to the country’s legacy as the birthplace of LSD, Swiss health authorities are pretty chill with Gasser carrying out his studies over there.