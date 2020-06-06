“We’re all in this together”: Brian Wilson gives a stirring at-home rendition of his iconic tracks

The Beach Boys’ frontman Brian Wilson has made a late night appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’s #PlayAtHome series.

Wilson performed the group’s 1966 hit God Only Knows from Pet Sounds, and his 1988 solo track Love and Mercy, along with a message of solidarity for all those watching at home.

The legendary Brian Wilson has stepped behind the piano once more to give audiences a stirring rendition of his two iconic tracks.

Throughout the clip, Wilson offers messages of hope and togetherness, seemingly in solidarity with the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement and the COVID-19 pandemic. Introducing Love and Mercy, the singer says, “Hi this is Brian Wilson everyone. I just want you guys to know that we’re all in this together.”

The song begins, “I was sitting in a crummy movie with my hands on my chin / Oh the violence that occurs, seems like we never win.” Wilson continues in the second verse, “I was sitting in my room and the news came on TV / A lot of people out there hurting and it really scared me.”

An evocative rendition, Wilson’s lyrics lend themselves directly to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and the Black Lives Matter movement. As the Beach Boys’ beloved song follows, the singer turns a moving performance into a full-on tearjerker. “I love you all. Love and mercy to you all,” he concludes.

The 77-year-old singer has recently announced a 25th anniversary edition of Orange Crate Art, a 1995 collaborative album with Van Dyke Parks. This release will be the first time the record has ever been pressed to vinyl, and will be available from June 19th.

It’s also been rumoured that the band will be returning for a 60th anniversary tour.

Check out the performance below: