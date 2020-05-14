The Beach Boys might be reuniting for a 60th anniversary tour

While current music news is flooded with cancelled and rescheduled gigs and festivals, The Beach Boys might soon announce a tour.

2021 could see the surviving members of the Beach Boys get together for a tour which commemorates their 60th anniversary as a band.

A 2021 anniversary tour would be the first time all surviving members of the Beach Boys performed together since their 50th anniversary tour in 2012.

In a recent interview, band vocalist Mike Love discussed the idea of a tour to celebrate 60 years since the group’s formation. Speaking to Rolling Stone, the 79-year-old said:

“Anything that’s creative and done for positive reasons is good with me. We will continue thinking about stuff like that and see what we can do.”

Meanwhile, another co-founder of the group, Al Jardine, told the Chicago Concert Reviews that 20 to 30 shows could go down next year. Love confirmed, however, that specifics had not yet been discussed. Speaking about his bandmates, Love stated:

“Al’s a really good singer, but he’s been travelling and performing with Brian Wilson, [and] Brian has some serious health issues. We are in a very fortunate and blessed position to be able to do music for a lifetime. It’s pretty amazing. I can remember when my cousin Brian was a young boy. He sang ‘Danny Boy’ sitting on my Grandma Wilson’s lap. So that’s how far back we go musically.”

As to whether Brian Wilson will be part of the tour, his manager Jean Sievers stated that no one has discussed the prospect with him yet. Fans are speculating that perhaps this is because of an incident back in February, where Wilson urged fans to boycott one of Mike Love’s shows, as it had been organised by the Safari Club International Convention, a group who supports trophy hunting.

If live music returns in 2020, we would love nothing more than to celebrate 60 years of one of the world’s most influential groups. Here’s to hoping, right?