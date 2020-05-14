Haim are hosting weekly dance classes for fans on Zoom

Okay, so by now the novelty of zoom meetings has started to wear thin. For those of us working or studying from home, Zoom is the last place we want to be hanging out.

But, the ever-talented Haim sisters have given us a little gift on Zoom which is making us fall in love with it all over again.

In the lead up to the release of their new album Women In Music Pt. III, Haim are delivering dance classes to you, via Zoom.

The Haim sisters have long blessed us with their quirky choreography, and through their weekly Zoom conferences, they will be teaching fans some of their most iconic moves which their music videos have become so popular for.

Group members Este, Alana, and Danielle made the announcement in a very cute video which they posted to social media.

https://t.co/xkgbrvof7h HAIM ZOOM DANCE CLASS enter your details to join pic.twitter.com/pbcUBbW1oQ — HAIM (@HAIMtheband) May 13, 2020

While the first three weeks will focus on fan favourites, June 7 will see Haim teach the choreography to their latest single I Know Alone, in which the three sisters hilariously dance at a safe social distance. Their upcoming album has been long-awaited by fans after its release was postponed due to COVID-19. It appears that the girls just can’t wait any longer though, and are set to release the album on June 26. Speaking about the album, band member Alana said:

“There’s songs about booty calls, there’s songs about letting go the love of your life — it’s been a wild two years.”

Fans can sign up for what is sure to be a lot of fun, and a great cure for those quarantine blues. Check out Haim’s Zoom dance class schedule below (US time).

17 May – ‘Want You Back’

24 May – ‘Little Of Your Love’

31 May – ‘If I Could Change Your Mind’

7 June – ‘I Know Alone’