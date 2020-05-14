GTA V is free on Epic Games until May 21

GTA V—an absolutely undisputed classic and the second-highest selling game ever—is on the Epic Games Store for free until May 21. At the time of writing, however, the website has crashed due to overwhelming traffic.

Since arriving way back in 2013, GTA V broke all records for the franchise on the way to becoming one of the all-time icons of gaming. If you’re on PC and you’re not one of the more than 100 million people who have already bought the game, it can be yours for free.

To be specific, Epic is offering Grand Theft Auto V – Premium Edition. This version of the game comes with the full story experience, all existing gameplay content and access to Grand Theft Auto Online for free. All you need is a free Epic Games Store account.

Since arriving on the digital distribution arena a couple of years ago, Epic has taken the fight right up to Steam, luring many developers away from the latter, by offering a more generous revenue-sharing model.

So, even though you can’t get your hands on your free copy of GTA V right now, stay tuned.