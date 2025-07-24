imOliver becomes the first AI Artist to sign a record deal

A milestone for imOliver, and a turning point for the rise of AI-generated music that’s rapidly reshaping the sound of the industry

imOliver, the “AI music designer” behind the viral track ‘Stone’, has officially signed a record deal with Hallwood Media, making history as the first-ever AI music artist to ink such a deal.

Announced on Thursday (July 24), the signing marks a milestone moment, not just for imOliver, but for the growing wave of AI-generated music shaking up the industry.

Hallwood dubbed him the “top-streaming” artist on AI platform Suno, where he’s racked up millions of plays without ever touching a traditional instrument.

The track that launched it all, “Stone,” is now at the centre of a global remix competition, with an open call for producers, fans, and curious creatives to reimagine the song that turned imOliver into the poster child for AI-powered pop.ai

Known for crafting songs using nothing but lyrics and AI tools, imOliver has stayed defiantly independent, until now.

Whether the deal will push AI music into the mainstream or spark fresh debate about creativity in the machine age, one thing’s clear: the future just got a little more interesting.

Listen to ‘Stone’ here.