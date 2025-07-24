Hulk Hogan, WWE’s most polarising figure, has passed away

The icon who couldn’t escape controversy.

The world of wrestling has lost its most electrifying superstar. Hulk Hogan, the muscle-bound, bandana-wearing titan who turned WWE into a global phenomenon, has died at 71.

The legend, born Terry Gene Bollea, was pronounced dead in Florida after suffering cardiac arrest, with authorities confirming no foul play was involved.

From body-slamming André the Giant at WrestleMania III to starring in Rocky III and his own reality show, Hogan was a cultural force.

His “Hulkamania” movement in the ’80s turned wrestling into must-see TV, and his larger-than-life persona made him a household name.

But his legacy wasn’t without controversy. A racist rant led to a WWE suspension, and a high-profile sex tape lawsuit against Gawker exposed his personal struggles.

Still, Hogan remained a polarising figure, even diving into politics with a fiery endorsement of Donald Trump.

WWE called him a “trailblazer,” while Ric Flair remembered him as “an incredible athlete, friend, and father.”

Love him or hate him, wrestling wouldn’t be the same without him.