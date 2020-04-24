 ​ ​
BREAKING: US President to take economic advice from World Wrestling chairman

donald trump, Vince McMahon

US President Donald Trump has announced that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon will be part of an advisory group helping him restart the US economy following the coronavirus pandemic. We investigate the decision, delving into their long history which dates back to a hair vs hair match at WrestleMania 23. Check it out below.

donald trump, Vince McMahon

Photo: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

