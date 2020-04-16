Trump announces WWE’s Vince McMahon as adviser to restart economy

US President Donald Trump has announced he’s putting together a new advisory group to help restart the American economy, including WWE chairman Vince McMahon.

Alongside McMahon, the group will include commissioners of the nation’s top four sporting leagues, as well as other executives.

During the briefing, Trump expressed that the return of sport was a priority: “We have to get our sports back, I’m tired of watching baseball games that are 14 years old.”

“I haven’t actually had too much time to watch,” he continued. “I would say maybe I watch one batter and then I get back to work.”

The advisory group will also consist of NBA’s Adam Silver, NFL chief Roger Goodell, MLB’s Rob Manfred, and NHL boss Gary Bettman. UFC president Dana White, as well as Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, are also part of the group.

It’s also been revealed that WWE is now deemed an essential business. Despite being under Florida’s stay-at-home order, the company will be able to continue holding live shows (without a crowd) at the Performance Centre in Orlando and broadcasting them each week.

The news comes after Trump yesterday announced he would be suspending funding to the World Health Organisation pending a review on alleged “mismanagement”.