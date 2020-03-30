 ​ ​
Trump is happy to report that he’s more popular than ‘The Bachelor’

Donald Trump is very happy to report that he is currently more popular than The Bachelor and Monday Night Football, after the White House Press Conference topped the U.S. ratings overnight. The POTUS tweeted the news on Sunday night, quoting from statistics published in the New York Times.

On that very same day, the United States’ death toll from coronavirus surpassed 2,000 and leading immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci predicted that “millions” of cases and between 100,000 to 200,000 deaths would result nationally from the pandemic.

Despite his administration traditionally avoiding public press briefings, Trump has been broadcasting daily briefings leading to a dramatic rise in his approval ratings.  Many networks have been considering not airing these conferences due to the President’s tendency to promote misinformation and mislead the public on crucial matters.

“I would stop putting those briefings on live TV — not out of spite, but because it’s misinformation,” MSNBC host Rachel Maddow recently told audiences on air.

This includes assurances that social distancing restrictions will be lifted in the U.S. by Easter and promoting the use of untested medication to combat the virus, which has left one man dead and his wife in a critical condition after they ingested the anti-material drug chloroquine (often found in fishtanks).

“I had [chloroquine] in the house because I used to have koi fish,” the affected woman told press, adding that she had seen the Trump discussing the drug in his briefing. “I saw it sitting on the back shelf and thought, ‘Hey, isn’t that the stuff they’re talking about on TV?’”

A few weeks ago, the White House had to quickly stop the President from tweeting out his condolences, after he believed that Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita had died from coronavirus because he misunderstood the word “discharged“.

