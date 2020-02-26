Donald Trump needs to be tricked into eating his vegetables

Being the President of the United States, you’d expect Donald Trump to be at least slightly mature and aware of his health, right? Apparently the president needs to be tricked into eating his vegetables and has to have his ice-cream hidden from him.

The President of the United States, everybody.

Donald Trump needs to be force-fed his vegetables and have his ice-cream taken away from him, according to previous White House physician.

Trump’s past white house physician, Ronny Jackson, revealed some details on his time as Trump’s doctor in an interview with the New York Times.

He described Trump’s health as “incredible” to the public, and once told the media that he could live to the ripe old age of 200 (yes, you read that right).

But behind closed doors, Jackson expressed that he wanted Trump to lose some weight (roughly 10-15 pounds/5-7kg). He apparently created a workout routine to help the process, including the use of an exercise bike and elliptical machine. He also wanted to alter Trumps’ diet.

Jackson told The Times, “The exercise stuff never took off as much as I wanted it to. But we were working on his diet. We were making the ice cream less accessible, we were putting cauliflower into the mashed potatoes.”

It was also revealed that Donald Trump had actually gained weight since his last physical. Four pounds (almost 2kg) to be exact.