Beyond heavy: meet the Honey Badger from Redbeard Effects

Relative newcomers to the pedal market, UK based Redbeard Effects have added to last year’s Red Mist MKIV with the Honey Badger Octave Fuzz.
The Honey Badger promises a unique sound, offering not just one but two Octaves down. With the Divide knob, the pedal can be blended between the -2 and -1 Octaves, resulting in a heavy and distinctive fuzz sound.
Redbeard Effects introduce the Honey Badger Octave Fuzz – an aggressive and reckless fuzz pedal that promises to push your tone to the edge.
With an aggressive fuzz circuit, the aptly-named Honey Badger also features a footswitch for the sub-octaves, and 2-band bass and treble EQ knobs. The pedal also features a 100 per cent analog signal path and true bypass. Housed in a custom anodised enclosure with top-mounted jacks, the Honey Badger promises durability while still looking tidy.
Redbeard Effects have a series of sample videos of the pedal both with and without the Octave, and the sound is pretty formidable. It seems like the Honey Badger will be a lot of fun and a fairly unique addition to any setup.
The Honey Badger Octave Fuzz is available for preorder from Redbeard Effects for £199GBP, with shipping expected in mid-March.
For more information, head to Redbeard Effects.