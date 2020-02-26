Bluesfest Byron Bay have dropped a huge 8th lineup announcement

Byron Bay’s annual Bluesfest has just released their eighth artist announcement. The announcement introduces 12 fresh additions to the already massive lineup.

Peter Noble, Bluesfest’s director, shared his enthusiasm for the second-last lineup announcement.

“The thrill is coming, and you can feel it as we roll out our eighth artist announcement. Next week we will release our complete artist playing schedule.”

Bluesfest has been broadcasting contemporary blues and roots artists since 1990. The festival audience has since grown from 6,000 to an enormous 100,000. Bluesfest is the most decorated festival in the Australian entertainment industry and has showcased a bunch of national and international artists over the years, including Bob Dylan, Hozier, James Brown, John Mayer, Angus & Julia Stone, and more.

View the artist additions below. It’s going to be a massive few days.

Just added:

Trombone Shorty & Orleans

The Bamboos

The Sensations

Ray Beadle (Acoustic)

Henry Wagons

Pacey, King & Doley

Daniel Champagne

Nathan Cavaleri

Little Georgia

Round Mountain Girls

Electrik Lemonade (2019 busking comp winner)

Palm Valley (2019 busking comp grommet winner)

For more info, tickets, and the full lineup, head to Bluesfest’s official website here.