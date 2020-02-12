Bluesfest add even more acts to their massive 2020 lineup

Bluesfest have just made their sixth lineup announcement, adding 12 new acts to the already monumental 2020 bill.

The new additions will join the likes of Dave Matthews Band, Crowded House, Alanis Morissette, Lenny Kravitz, Patti Smith and Her Band, George Benson, and many more.

Bluesfest have dropped their sixth lineup announcement, combining emerging stars with beloved legends for what’s sure to be an unforgettable 2020 edition.

Joining the already mind-boggling bill is Harts plays Hendrix, Micki Free, Here Come The Mummies, Dami Im, Morgane Ji, Emily Wurramara, Dirty Honey, Roshani, My Baby, Hussy Hicks, Lambros, and The Regime.

What’s more, festival director Peter Noble has said this won’t be the final line-up announcement.

Bluesfest is taking place at the Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm on Easter Weekend, from Thursday the 9th to Monday the 13th of April. Tickets are on sale now. Head to the website for more details.

Full Bluesfest Lineup:

Crowded House, Patti Smith and Her Band, Alanis Morissette, Lenny Kravitz, Dave Matthews Band, George Benson, Brandi Carlile, Kool & the Gang, John Butler, Xavier Rudd, The Cat Empire, The Waifs, Morcheeba, John Prine, Jenny Lewis, Frank Turner, John Mayall, The Wailers, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Jimmie Vaughan, The Gipsy Kings ft. Nicolas Reyes and Tonino Baliardo, The Waterboys, Eagles Of Death Metal, Ani DiFranco, Amadou & Mariam, Ash Grunwald, Guy Sebastian, The Marcus King Band, Walter Trout, Tori Kelly, The Allman Betts Band, Allen Stone, Dweezil Zappa, Troy Cassar-Daley, Erja Lyytinen, Chain, LP, Zucchero, Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles, Yola, Tal Wilkenfeld, Joachim Cooder, Steve ‘N’ Seagulls, Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram, Greensky Bluegrass, Larkin Poe, The War & Treaty, Emily Wurramara, Harts plays Hendrix, Micki Free, Hussy Hicks, Here Come The Mummies, Dami Im, Morgane Ji, Dirty Honey, Roshani, MY BABY, LamBros., The Regime