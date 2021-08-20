In The Shallows, beaming sun rays with ‘Let’s Not Start A War’

Wellington-based duo, In The Shallows, release folk-rock hymn, Let’s Not Start A War – a track radiating through golden light and warmth.

The gorgeous tone and rhythm of In The Shallows oozes once again with their latest single, Let’s Not Start A War.

Following the release of their riveting self-titled debut album, In The Shallows gear for another wave of harmonic indie tunes, wrapping around listeners like a warm blanket.

Let’s Not Start A War kicks off with a grounding acoustic guitar riff, layered with a gorgeous piano tune that thumps as the underling vein of the track.

The vocals of singer/songwriter Danni Parsons, swirl in this glistening indie riff, beaming of classic folk-rock.

The duo, Danni Parsons and Kiwi rocker, Lance Shepherd, have deeply sprung roots in the music industry.

Parson moved to Aotearoa from Wales in 2005 – performing in Wellington band, Soul Caravan and working as a body double/actor in television, film and theatre.

Crossing paths with Lance Shepherd ignited the birth of In The Shallows, blending harmonies and riffs together like vines.

The duo, along with band members Andrew Bain and Nick Brown are masters of their craft, touring around New Zealand with no signs of slowing down.

The track, glistens with a calming, gentle light – the chorus melting in a sea of strings and harmonies. It’s the kind of song that runs on repeat and leaves you wanting more. In The Shallows is a tune of control, mastery and calming nature.

The accompanying visuals simply magnify this down-to-earth ora, a gorgeous blend of live music performances with contemporary movements by a figure draped in glorious wings. The movements are raw, genuine and mirror the track like a hypnotic shadow.

One thing is for sure, In The Shallows are an indie-pop duo worth keeping an eye on – check out their latest track, Let’s Not Start A War below: