4.5 billion-year-old space rock falls through Indonesian man’s roof, worth millions of dollars

Back in August of this year, in the heat of North Sumatra, a steaming meteorite crashed through the roof of a man’s house. The 34-year-old coffin-maker, Josua Hutagalung, was dead lucky to escape injury, further discovering that the 2.1kg space rock was actually an extremely rare and valuable artefact.

In an interview with BBC News Indonesia, Josua described: “When I lifted it, it was still warm. I thought the object I was lifting was a meteorite falling from the sky, because its impossible for someone to throw a rock that big on the roof of the house.”

Hutagalung saw the event as a sign of good luck and fortune – and oh boy, was he right. The meteorite, known as CM1/2 carbonaceous Chondrite, is an extremely rare object, valued up to approximately $2.5 million Australian dollars. The space rock is also estimated to be 4.5 billion years old.

Despite disagreements with his son around whether or not to sell the space artefact, in mid-September Josua sold it to three separate dealers. Recently, BBC Indonesia revealed that Hutagalung sold the meteorite for Rp200 million (approx. $19,000 AUD). The money was distributed to families, orphans, and a village church.

Luckily, Josua kept a little bit of the luck for himself, describing: “Five grams is a piece, let it be a memento”.

I will be sure to offer any future space rocks that crash through my roof to Josua just because really he just sounds like a downright legend.