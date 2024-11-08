HARTCOLE on Turning Pain Into Power and His New Track ‘Dear Mum, Pt. II’

Naarm-based artist HARTCOLE opens up about his music, grief, and healing through sound Fresh off the release of his emotional new track, “Dear Mum, Pt. II,” we caught up with HARTCOLE to chat about his music, his creative process, and the personal struggles that fuel his sound. A blend of deep introspection and raw honesty, HARTCOLE’s music offers a glimpse into his journey through heartbreak, depression, and healing. Raised in a progressive, soul-nurturing environment, he’s found solace and inspiration in both his connection to the natural world and his First Nations roots. “Dear Mum, Pt. II” reflects his ongoing battle with grief following the tragic loss of his mother to domestic violence. As HARTCOLE continues to grow and evolve as an artist, his sound has shifted, blending pop-punk with melodic hooks, while tackling heavy themes like mental health and social justice. We talked to him about his musical influences, the evolution of his sound, and his upcoming project, “Toxic Mind & Soul.”

HAPPY: What are you up to today?

HARTCOLE: I’ve decided to wake up in a chill mood, which means I’ll most likely be gaming then writing music as the mood dies down for later tonight.

HAPPY: Can you tell us a little bit about where you live, and what you love about it?

HARTCOLE: I currently live in Melbourne (Naarm) Victoria and I absolutely love how progressive this state is, it’s allowed me to connect to my soul deeper which has helped me in finding more about myself, the people are kind and the air is fresh and holy moly there are bats everywhere!!

HAPPY: Can you tell us about your latest track ‘Dear Mum, Pt. II’? What’s the inspiration behind it?

HARTCOLE: Dear Mum, Pt. II is definitely a special piece. I tend to fall down and stumble into dark places, which clouds my thoughts with depression.

From that, I have this urge to communicate with my mum, who was sadly taken from Domestic Violence.

It’s a certain comfort I’m seeking during these moments. Writing a song helps me feel at ease and pushes me to become better and stronger.

It’s an idea I wanted to share for anyone struggling or going through similar situations.

HAPPY: What does your songwriting process look like? Do you have any particular routines or rituals you follow?

HARTCOLE: I have insomnia so I’m always in the studio or writing music after hours.

I would start the process by listening to music that currently inspires me, then head to YouTube to look more closely at different genres of beats.

whilst the music is playing in the background I prepare myself with a nice cuppa and I write hooks to each individual beat that comes on and then I just mash them all together and the outcome is just beyond beautiful.

Even a rainy day can be a big part of the writing process.

HAPPY: Can you share some specific artists or albums that have influenced your sound and approach to music?

HARTCOLE: I’m going to be generous and mention a few artists that have influenced my sound and approach to music.

I’ll start off with Machine Gun Kelly, who is right at the top.

From switching genres and being one of the most unique and versatile artists, he has helped me grow into loving music on a deeper level, shaping my sound over the years—especially through my depression—and on similar vibes.

I will also love to mention Pardyalone, Honesteav, Trippie Redd, MOD SUN, Iann Dior & 44Phantom, in some form or another they have all saved my life and they won’t be leaving my Spotify Wrapped anytime soon!

HAPPY: The production on your latest single is quite polished. Can you share your thoughts on the role of production in your music and how you collaborate with producers?

HARTCOLE: This was such a fun time exploring this track! and finding ways on how I can express my feelings through it was even more fun.

For this track, the beat I discovered was on YouTube, so I was already locked in and ready, all I needed to do was write a song!

Once it was written and recorded, I would personally mix and master my vocals, which could take me up to a couple of weeks to finalise.

There were so many plug-ins and vocal chains I fiddled with, just to make sure it sounded right to my ear.

HAPPY: How would you describe the evolution of your sound from your earlier work to “Dear Mum, Pt. II”? What prompted those changes?

HARTCOLE: I think the evolution of my sound has been a whirlwind of emotions. I believe I’ve matured alongside the artists who inspire me today.

My whole life, up until now, was about heartbreak and hurt, so my sounds were deeper and more melodic.

As I’ve grown as a person and found ways to heal faster, life has become happier.

Now, my music has teaching moments with upbeat hooks that disguise the darkness behind the lyrics.

HAPPY: Your work often touches on social issues. How important is it for you to use your platform to address these topics, and why?

HARTCOLE: It’s really important, especially for people going through the same struggles.

If I can allow some broken souls to mend over time with music that resonates with their life then it puts a smile on my face.

I will always be a huge advocate for mental health awareness and domestic violence, I can’t imagine someone going through what I did and what I currently deal with.

HAPPY: What advice would you give to emerging artists looking to find their own voice in the music scene?

HARTCOLE: Be yourself during the worst of times, karma is your best friend and never force yourself to write or make music, life is long and precious!

Take your time and love every single thing that you do for yourself and others, your voice will come naturally.

Looking ahead, are there any themes or concepts you’re excited to explore in your future music, or any new directions you want to take?

HARTCOLE: I’m currently working with producers Pip Norman & Rob Amoruso on a project called ‘Toxic Mind & Soul’ which started off to be a single, now potentially an album with other demos in the work.

I want this project to have a Pop-Punk vibe but with the main essence of HARTCOLE and the idea of having collaborations with First Nation Artists in the mix.

I’ve been manifesting this project for a couple years now and I can’t wait for you all to hear it!

HAPPY: What makes you happy?

HARTCOLE: This took me a while to think about. I didn’t want to say friends and family because that will always be my foundation of happiness, but what really builds me towards being genuinely happy is how lucky I am to be part of my First Nations community.

The determination, strength, and resilience I witness every day—especially within music—honestly makes me so proud to be part of a bloodline dating back tens of thousands of years. It’s a place where I feel like I belong.

If I were to sweeten this question, I would say video games, Fruit Loops, and binge-watching TV shows and movies.