Introducing Logan Skinner, the artist bringing heart back into indie-pop

There’s nothing more compelling than a song written from the heart. Armoured with glistening melodies and sharp honesty, Logan Skinner is returning a much-needed soul back into the walls of indie-pop.

Music is a mirror, one that reflects our deepest moments back to us with outstanding clarity. However, it takes the skill of a true artist to be able to execute this with sensitivity. Even some of music’s greats have tried and failed, making a song even more special when it is executed correctly. Enter Logan Skinner.

Ever since his powerful 2017 debut, Skinner has been writing songs that sing. Although deeply personal, each of his tracks is crafted with such care that no experience is excluded and unfurled with such vibrancy that you can’t stop listening. He’s truly one to watch out for.

Back in 2017, music was treated to a sonic gem; one that burst with indie-pop energy, refrained in nuance, and cascaded around deeply important issues. That gem was Wallflower, Logan Skinner’s debut single.

The Brisbane local is an artist who writes to inspire others, sharing his story in incredible detail in the hopes of letting others feel heard. It’s what makes his work so easy to fall in love with. Throw his latest single TRAPPED into the mix and his work develops from intimate to overflowing with heart. The electronic edge adds an unshakeable grittiness to the song, allowing his poignant reflections on mental health to shine through.

“Logan’s music is reflective of his personal journey including struggles with mental health and traumas, as well as the desire for self-improvement,” the artist’s bio reads. “Logan aims to inspire others.”

Logan Skinner’s music just ripens with age, gathering more introspection and detail with every note he pens. Because of this, we are crouched on the edge of our seats waiting for his upcoming single better, out August 28.

