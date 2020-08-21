New Music LISTEN: Tame Impala – ‘Is It True’ (Four Tet remix) By Happy August 21, 2020 New Music Four Tet Tame Impala Copied to clipboard Photo: Kate Green By Happy August 21, 2020 Copied to clipboard New Music Four Tet Tame Impala Since Tame Impala’s latest album The Slow Rush landed, Is It True has become a definitive fan favourite track. Today the jam gets the Four Tet treatment, paring it back into something that’s straight-up gorgeous. Listen below. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>