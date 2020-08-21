New Music

LISTEN: Tame Impala – ‘Is It True’ (Four Tet remix)

Happy

By Happy

LISTEN: Tame Impala - 'Is It True' (Four Tet remix)

Photo: Kate Green

Happy

By Happy

Since Tame Impala’s latest album The Slow Rush landed, Is It True has become a definitive fan favourite track. Today the jam gets the Four Tet treatment, paring it back into something that’s straight-up gorgeous. Listen below.

Related