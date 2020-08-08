Introducing Paige, a new treasure from New Zealand’s bustling pop scene

It’s no secret that New Zealand is currently producing some of the world’s most exciting pop tunes. From Benee to Jonathan Bree or The Naked & Famous, something in the land of the long white cloud is encouraging a music scene that’s experimental, prolific, and hugely admired.

With the release of her Always Growing EP, Clark’s Beach native Paige is the latest to step into the spotlight.

Meet Paige, a New Zealand singer-songwriter transcribing innocent, youthful relationships into some of the country’s catchiest new tunes.

Paige’s journey started where many of the industry’s biggest stars have – with a humble Youtube channel. Uploading covers of everyone from Harry Styles to Billie Eilish, she then independently released a debut EP and soon thereafter, picked up by the local Sony contingent.

Since then she’s entered into collaborative hits with JessB and Balu Brigada, not to mention a couple of stone cold chart-throbs of her own. The latest are Waves and the EP it preceded – Always Growing which is out now.

A Paige song is something that’s easy enough to fall for, her lyrics reflecting elegantly simple moments of love and what it means to be growing up. No doubt autobiographical but universal enough for anyone to latch onto, it’s no surprise fans all over the world are finding pieces of themselves in the music of Paige.

The Always Growing EP takes her biggest hits to date and catalogues them in one place, from the recent Waves to her major label debut Bloom. It’s the first release of hers outside of singles, a gorgeous body of work that speaks to a massive career to come.

Always Growing is out now.