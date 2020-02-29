Introducing PRISM and their psychedelic, 8-minute new single ‘Seasons’

Introducing PRISM, a band emerging from Sydney’s inner west who have officially dropped their latest single just today.

A four member psych-pop band, new single Seasons is fuelled by instrumental finesse and a narrative concept designed by the group.

Introducing PRISM, a Sydney psych-pop outfit who just dropped a new single Seasons in the lead up to their upcoming album.

Seasons is PRISM’s third single and will be featuring on their upcoming album Isometrics set to be released later this year. The band have successfully launched at several gigs across Sydney, including at venues like Freda’s where they were accompanied by both Noodle House and Apache.

Drawing on inspiration from artists such as Psychedelic Porn Crumpets and Thee Oh Sees, the band were influenced by Pink Floyd’s storytelling to construct their own narrative to inform the new track. The concept describes a confusion between reality and illusion, accompanied by “crunchy lo-fi guitar riffs and a punchy drum section.'”

You can catch the new single above through PRISM’s Soundcloud page, along with their previous music. If you like what you hear, check them out on Instagram and Facebook for events, new music and more info about the upcoming release of Isometrics.