 ​ ​
happy mag subscription

Is The Vatican hiding giant human skeletons? Probably not…

What’s that thing your mum always used to tell you when you were growing up? Don’t believe everything you see on the internet. It was pretty good advice. A series of photos featuring mega human skeletons were posted to Twitter, leading people to believe that giant humans once graced this Earth.

But we were quick to notice the image creator’s poor photoshopping skills…

Is this the worst photoshop edit ever? We’ve probably seen worse, but this photo of gigantic skeletons takes the cake for the day.

This very photo swayed a few people into believing giant humans roamed the Earth. The post said that the mega sapiens were killed off by The Vatican and Smithsonian. The bulky remains were tossed into the ocean and sunk to the seafloor, never to be seen again…

However, Twitter users were quick to realise the error in the pic. One user noticed that there were, in fact, no other body parts to show other than the skull, coming to the conclusion that they were just normal-sized humans with huge heads…

This one paints a pretty funny picture in our heads. I can already envision the nationalistic painting hanging in an art gallery in the Vatican.

Other Twitter users retweeted the post, commenting on the lack of care taken by the Pope’s photo editing team.

Maybe megalodon humans did bang heads together back in the day, but I think it’s safe to say (for now) that Vatican soldiers didn’t cut them up and throw them overboard to become friends with Davey Jones. I guess we’ll have to get to the bottom of the ocean first before we can figure that one out for ourselves.

Tags:

FIND OUT MORE

Leave a Reply

July 10, 2020

Tags:

More from Happy Mag