Isaiah Firebrace on the unseen pressure of winning X Factor Australia

Isaiah Firebrace, the Indigenous Australian and then 17 year old from a small country town, first shot to fame after winning The X Factor Australia in 2016.

His winner’s single from X Factor, It’s Gotta Be You went on to peak at number 26 on the Australian Singles Chart, as well as charting in New Zealand, Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands. The song also charted in Denmark, Netherlands, New Zealand, and Sweden – not a bad headstart into the industry at all for Isaiah Firebrace,

Only a few months later, he represented Australia in the 2017 Eurovision contest in Kyiv, Ukraine, performing Don’t Come Easy.

In less than two years, Firebrace life had completely changed, going from a self-proclaimed country-boy to an internationally acclaimed artist who continues to garner over 200 million streams worldwide.

Needless to say, Firebrace had been flat out since.

However, after taking a ‘Spirit and Beyond’ tour through central and regional Australia in 2019 to speak to Indigenous children about the importance of finding a passion, Isaiah was forced to slow down in 2020.

Despite still releasing music during this time, including his first fully-realised single, Know Me Better, Isaiah credits 2020 as a necessary reset point, after being in the spotlight continuously for nearly four years.

Now, at 21 years old, Isaiah is back in business.

But, while he’s currently hosting TikTok’s iHeartRadio Station, and has big plans for the future of his music, Isaiah Firebrace has become a necessary voice for the importance of prioritising mental health and physical wellbeing.