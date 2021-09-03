Jacob Moore unveils potent single ‘Black Magic’, first recording in 5 years

Jacob Moore brings his fly on the wall perspective to new single Black Magic, with an idiosyncratic music video to match.

Jacob Moore thought his solo musical output had come to end, but during the 2020 lockdown, the artist had a burst of creative energy.

From a house in Bondi Beach, Moore got busy working on single Black Magic, as well as a cover of The Ink Spots 1930’s track, If I Didn’t Care. Both offerings are inspired and distinct – the result of a kindred spirit finding the trail and picking up right where he left off.

Let’s start with Black Magic, a track Moore says “still resonates today”.

The artist originally penned the track for his band, Bell Weather Department, however, the song sparked a creative vision within Moore, leading him to complete the track on his own.

The single grabs your attention right away, with its swaggering electric riffs, swirling pad-synths, percussive loops and radio-affected vocals. Lyrically, the track speaks to our susceptibility – who can we trust when everything is “smoke and mirrors” and “black magic”?

The film clip is self-aware tongue-in-cheek; a pastiche of old school magic tricks that are pretty amusing to watch.

For such a serious subject matter, Moore knows how to create accessibility.

Meanwhile, the 1930s cover If I Didn’t Care is sincerely beautiful in delivery.

Backed by spacious guitar and group harmonies, Moore croons with conviction, carrying the emotional weight of the original recording, but updated with a more immersive, modern production.

Moore’s cover is perfect listening material for those slow afternoons in lockdown – especially if you’re feeling reminiscent.

Putting out solo material after a hiatus can be a daunting possibility, but Moore has returned in fine form.

Listen to If I didn’t care on Soundcloud below: