Nick Cave’s son, Jethro Lazenby dies aged 31

Jethro Lazenby, son of legendary musician Nick Cave, passed away at age 31.

Jethro worked as a fashion model and had recently been released from jail in Australia after being convicted of assault against his mother.

Nick Cave announced that his eldest son had died in a brief statement.

Nick wrote: “With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away. We would be grateful for family privacy at this time.”

Jethro was born to Nick and his mother Beau Lazenby in 1991, just 10 days before Nick’s second son was born to his first wife.

Jethro’s cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

