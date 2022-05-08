First Lady Jill Biden surprised Ukraine with a visit

First Lady, Dr Jill Biden made a trip to Ukraine on Sunday and met with First Lady Olena Zelenska.

Biden has spent time with the Ukrainian First Lady visiting children who have been displaced by the ongoing war.

Biden told reporters she “wanted to come on Mother’s Day,”

“We thought it was important to show the Ukrainian people that this war has to stop, and this war has been brutal, and that the people of the United States stand with the people of Ukraine.”

Zelenska called the visit a “very courageous act.”

