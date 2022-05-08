George Pérez, beloved comic book artist passes away at 67

The comic book world has lost a revered and much-loved artist. George Pérez, best known for his work on The New Teen Titans, Wonder Woman, and The Avengers has passed away at 67.

George Pérez, the hero to all comic book-loving fans, passed away peacefully on Friday, at home, with his loving wife Carol by his side. George loved, lived, and breathed comics. It was fitting that the announcement of his passing was made on Free Comic Book Day, a day which he championed. Pérez has left a space in the industry that’s for sure, not just for his work, but for his famously gentle nature and kind spirit.

Known best for groundbreaking clean styling, he changed the face of comics forever with his collab with Marv Wolfman on The New Teen Titans, bringing to the page, the most detailed and realistic artwork that anyone had ever seen. In an era where comic books were on the decline, Pérez, alongside Wolfman, was integral to bringing comics back into the mainstream, engaging new fans, and revitalizing old ones, with his realistic and inventive style.

Among Pérez’s many career highlights, including DC’s 1987 relaunch of Wonder Woman, bringing the Amazonian closer to her roots in Greek mythology, Pérez also left his mark on the Man of Steel, creating Lex Luthor’s now-iconic battle suit in Action Comics, writing The Adventures of Superman, and providing breakdowns and covers for the new 52 version of Superman in 2011.

Pérez was also the creative force behind, what is considered by many fans as his opus, the seminal Crisis on Infinite Earths, which fundamentally restructured DC character continuity permanently.

George Pérez made everything look effortless. His contributions were pivotal in both driving and reinventing DC’s long and rich history. George’s stories were a joy to read, and his work resonated with everyone he met. He will be missed by those here at DC and fans worldwide. pic.twitter.com/g8lMC62tK5 — DC (@DCComics) May 7, 2022

Most recently, his work on the DC and Marvel crossover JLA/Avengers was reprinted with proceeds benefiting The Hero Initiative, the charity dedicated to helping comic book creators in medical or financial need.

“Just like all of the comic book fans that he was always so overjoyed at meeting at a signing or convention, I’ll forever cherish the time that I got to spend with George,” said DC Editor-in-Chief Marie Javins. “He was a one-of-a-kind person that brought so much joy to the world, and we are all better for having known George and his impressive body of work.”

From all of us here at happy mag, we thank you, George.