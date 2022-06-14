‘Joker 2’ might be a musical starring Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn

Fans were absolutely thrilled to learn there would be a sequel to Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker film last week but there may be a twist… it seems like it’s going to be a musical.

Joker director, Todd Phillips confirmed that a sequel to the 2019 film is on the way via an Instagram post. The filmmaker confirmed Joaquin Phoenix will once again star as Arthur Fleck (the Joker) but more news has come out to suggest that the film may be turned into a musical.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lady Gaga is in talks to star alongside Joaquin in the sequel, titled Joker: Folie à deux.

If the deal goes ahead, Gaga will play the Joker’s sidekick and love interest, Harley Quinn.

It sounds like this iteration of the franchise is going to take a massive turn from what was originally the darkest of all the batman flicks.

More to come.