In response to engagement rumours Jonah Hill said: “I am engaged to your mom.”

Jonah Hill took to Instagram to shut down any rumours that he and his girlfriend, Sarah Brady are engaged.

Here we thought Jonah Hill wanted to be taken seriously these days as a dramatic actor yet here we are, laughing our asses off at his hilarious response to the annoying rumour mill.

“The rumors are not true. I am engaged. But not to my girlfriend,” Hill wrote. “I am engaged to your mom. I know this is shocking but please respect our privacy at this time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonah Hill (@jonahhill)

Notably, the 38-year-old captioned the post with “Media stop writing fake stuff it’s corny” but what was better than that was his location on the post, which was set to ‘Your Moms House’.

More to come.