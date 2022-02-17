Ne-Yo says women are halfway to blame for misogynistic music

In an interview on The Cruz Show, Ne-Yo said women should “stop dancing” to misogynistic music if they want men to stop calling them “bitches”.

“It’s gotten super misogynistic, which I don’t understand,” the singer said. “And mind you, I can only blame us men halfway for that. Because as a woman, if a man sings the word ‘bitch’ to you and you smile at him, then he’s probably going to do it again.”

“The more misogynistic the lyrics get, the more y’all accept it, the more it’s gonna happen,” Ne-Yo said. “That’s just kinda what that is. So ladies, I love y’all to death but if y’all want men to stop calling you ‘bitches,’ stop dancing to them records.”

