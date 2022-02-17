A zoo has hired a Marvin Gaye impersonator to help monkeys get in the mood for love

A zoo in England is bringing in the big guns, hiring a Marvin Gaye impersonator to encourage monkeys to get it on.

A Marvin Gaye tribute artist walks into a zoo. We’re still working on the punchline, so for now, you’ll have to make do with some hard-hitting facts.

Trentham Monkey Forest, a zoo just south of Stoke-on-Trent has hired a man described as “a highly experienced love song guru.”

His name is David Largie, and he’s got one job – to “boost the monkey love” through the power of soul.

Largie will be serenading a group of Barbary macaques, an endangered species of primate, in the hopes that it will get them in the mood for a bit of McLovin’.

With only 8,000 Barbary macaques in the wild, Trentham Monkey Forest is dedicated to raising awareness for the endangered species. But they need a bit of extra encouragement to get those numbers up.

Park director Matt Lovatt explained in a statement, “We thought it could be a creative way to encourage our females to show a little affection to males that might not have been so lucky in love.”

The park’s Twitter account shared a video of Largie’s rendition of Let’s get It On and boy, if that doesn’t work – we don’t know what will.

Over the weekend, Monkey Forest had a VERY SPECIAL GUEST 😯! The monkeys were treated to a LIVE PERFORMANCE from love song legend 'Marvin Gaye' to help boost the monkey love at the forest this mating season 😍 Read the full story here: https://t.co/sWUjkuzjgb pic.twitter.com/Hr88bISHhI — Trentham Monkey Forest (@Monkey_Forest) February 7, 2022

We won’t know results of the zoo’s tactic until birthing season starts, but in a couple of months you could be hearing a lot more Marvin Gaye over the loudspeakers at your local zoo.