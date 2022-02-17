“Bionic Nana” has vision restored in a UK first

An 88-year-old woman in the UK has had a portion of her vision restored following a successful bionic eye transplant.

The UK’s first-ever bionic eye transplant has been successfully completed by surgeons at London’s Moorfields Eye Hospital.

The recipient was an 88-year-old woman who has been given the nickname “bionic Nana” by her grandchildren.

The patient suffered from an age-related condition that causes a blind spot to develop in the middle of the eye.

To restore some of her vision, a tiny microchip was implanted in the woman’s pupil, which was then connected to a computer via a pair of glasses.

The glasses scanned her surroundings, sending the information to the microchip to be processed by her brain.

The heartwarming Nana says the device will “make a big difference” to her life and is excited to “be able to see [her] grandchildren again,” awwwwwww.

“I’ll be able to go out more because I haven’t been going out all that much,” added the 88-year-old.

She also whipped out some classic one-liners after the procedure, telling ITV, “When I look in the mirror I’m going to get a shock!”

The “bionic Nana” will have to wear the special glasses when she’s out on the town, which will be connected to a tiny computer on her waistband.

She is set to undergo a year of testing and check-ups, but her treatment will no doubt bring a lot of hope to people suffering from similar conditions.